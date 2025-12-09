European energy storage startups raise €2.14 billion in equity funding

From ESS News
As energy storage becomes increasingly vital for renewable integration, grid resilience, and energy security, investors are ramping up support for technology developers. While China continues to dominate manufacturing, European energy storage companies are steadily attracting growing investment and attention.
New analysis by Belgium-based Avnet Silica, the European semiconductor specialist division of global technology distributor Avnet, finds that total equity funding for European startups manufacturing energy storage hardware (for commercial, industrial, and grid-scale applications) has topped €2.14 billion. Nearly 47% of this funding was raised in the past three years, and 84% in the last five, highlighting the sector’s rapid acceleration.
