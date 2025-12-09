Global lithium-ion battery pack prices fall to $108/kWh, says BNEF

From ESS News
While the pace of price decreases has slowed, lithium-ion battery packs have reached a new record low in 2025. According to the latest analysis by BloombergNEF (BNEF), prices have fallen 8% since 2024 to $108/kWh, making them 93% lower than in 2010.
Despite an increase in battery metal costs, continued cell manufacturing overcapacity, intense competition and the ongoing shift to lower-cost lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries helped drive down pack prices, according to BNEF’s 2025 Lithium-Ion Battery Price Survey.
Battery metal prices rose in 2025 due to supply risks in Chinese lithium operations and new cobalt export quotas in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.