India’s Emmvee Energy signs 4.5 GWp TOPCon solar cell supply agreement

Emmvee Energy has signed a long-term supply agreement with a domestic buyer to deliver 4.5 GWp of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cells.

Image: Emmvee

From pv magazine India

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power said its subsidiary, Emmvee Energy,has signed a long-term supply agreement with a domestic buyer to deliver 4.5 GWp of TOPCon crystalline silicon solar cells.

The contract covers total contracted offtake of 4.5 GWp and will be executed over a five-year period from December 2025 to 2030.

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power reported consolidated revenue of INR 21.6 billion ($240 million) for the first half of fiscal year 2026, up 193.5% year on year, and profit after tax of INR 4.3 billion, up 578.6%, the company said.

