DMEGC launches framed solar module weighing 7.5 kg/m2

Eric Goubier, Technical Manager for France and MENA at DMEGC, stands in front of the lightweight module

Chinese solar manufacturer DMEGC showcased a new lightweight rooftop solar module at the EnerGaïa trade show in Montpellier, France.

The DMxxxM10RT-54HBW-LV panel is specifically designed for roofs that cannot accommodate standard modules. Built on the classic 1,762 mm × 1,134 mm × 30 mm format, the new product has a power output of 460 W.

Weighing less than 7.5 kg/m², the module meets the requirements of fragile roof structures commonly found in industrial, commercial, agricultural, and craft buildings. According to the company, its low weight also simplifies on-site handling and reduces installation time.

“Since September 2024, we’ve been working on this solution because many customers expressed the need for lighter modules for roofs with load restrictions,” said to pv magazine Eric Goubier, Technical Manager for France and MENA at DMEGC, who co-developed the module with development and structural partners. “Our goal was to offer a module weighing less than 10 kg/m², including the mounting systems.”

Several options were initially considered, including using a polymer to replace glass for coating the PV cells. “However, this material reacts poorly to UV light and yellows over time, leading to a drop in performance,” Goubier explained. “It also didn’t allow us to achieve the same anti-reflective coating as on our other modules.”

The company's R&D team ultimately chose a more conventional design, using standard 30 mm glass, backsheet, and frame, but with 1.6 mm thinner glass compared to the 2 mm used in traditional DMEGC modules. Despite the thinner glass, the manufacturer assures that mechanical resistance remains compliant with regulatory requirements, with the module certified to IEC 61215 and IEC 61730 standards.

“Our ambition is to pave the way for solarizing thousands of square meters of rooftops that are currently unusable, complementing our 24 kg double-glass modules,” added Goubier.

The cells and modules are manufactured and assembled at the Hengdian factory in China. Already on the market in Japan, the model is available for pre-order in Europe through distributors, with the first shipments expected in late December or early January.