DMEGC Solar energizes 940 MW solar-fishery project

DMEGC Solar has completed a 940 MW solar array in Jiangsu, eastern China.

The RMB 5.43 billion ($749.8 million) project, invested and constructed by DMEGC's subsidiaries, is a fishery-PV complementary project, meaning fish farming will take place beneath the solar panels.

A spokesperson for DMEGC told pv magazine the array is currently owned by DMEGC but will be handed over to and run by an undisclosed state-owned company, which will be responsible for determining how the electricity is sold.

Construction of the project began in February. The spokesperson said the installation features over 1.9 million of DMEGC’s infinity series n-type solar modules, which were produced in the company’s Lianyungang factory and feature specially-made junction boxes to resist humidity, alongside inverters from Huawei.

DMEGC's spokesperson added the biggest challenge in construction was the potential impact on fishing. “To solve the problem the special five-string flexible supports are used to enable fewer pile foundations, larger spans, and less environmental impact,” the spokesperson explained. “These flexible supports are supplied by a local manufacturer in Lianyungang.”

Earlier this month, DMEGC Solar announced it was expanding module production at its Lianyungang factory.