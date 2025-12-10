European Commission publishes new grid rules and plans to accelerate interconnection projects

The European Commission has warned inaction on grids will have a high cost.

The European Commission has unveiled a raft of grid infrastructure upgrade proposals aimed at enabling better flow of energy between EU member states, while urging member states to adopt a first-come, first served approach to connection offers.

Subject to parliamentary approval, the European Grids Package and Energy Highways initiative includes new guidance on grid connections, contracts for difference guidance, proposals to accelerate infrastructure project planning, and a proposal to revise the Trans-European Network for Energy (TEN-E) Regulation governing cross-border energy infrastructure.

The European Grids Package provides EU member states with recommendations and best practices, including a call to adopt a “first-ready, first-serve” principle for connection offers.

The newly published European Grids Package also sets out plans to move to an EU cross-border energy infrastructure planning framework intended to facilitate a more coordinated approach to upgrades. Within two years of the grid package coming into force, the European Commission must develop a comprehensive central EU scenario consistent with the trade bloc’s energy and climate targets. The European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) and the European Network of Operators for Hydrogen (ENNOH) will then use this scenario to identify infrastructure needs.

The announced Energy Highways initiative comprises eight strategic interconnections transporting electricity, gas and hydrogen. These interconnector projects will now be fast tracked, according to the Commission.

Intervention from the European Commission comes as the European Union pursues a target of 15% interconnection between member states by 2030 – a goal several countries are not on track to meet. In its grid plan announcement, the Commission described the cost of inaction as “staggering” and warned poor interconnection exposes the European Union to price volatility and geopolitical risk. The Commission estimates that €1.2 trillion of investment will be needed in EU electricity grids by 2040.

SolarPower Europe praised the grid connection guidance as the “highlight of the package.” The trade association’s CEO Walburga Hemetsberger said the guidance “hits the nail on the head”

“Member States now have clear instructions on how to design effective rules for connecting grid-friendly projects like hybrid solar + storage projects and remunerate users of flexible connection agreements. This publication will help Europe to make better use of the grid hardware that we have,” Hemetsberger said.

The announcement has also been welcomed by the Energy Storage Europe Association. Senior Policy Officer Daniel Vig said moving from a first-come, first-served approach to a first-ready model will accelerate deployment.

“The propositions on queue reform, flexible connection agreements and recognizing system benefits closely align with the core recommendations of our position paper on grid connections,” said Vig.

“We strongly support the Commission’s guidance and urge its consistent implementation across all Member States to ensure fair and efficient access to the grid.”

The proposals will now go to the European Parliament and the European Council for approval. During this process the European Commission is expected to work with member states and relevant stakeholders to implement 235 cross-border infrastructure projects announced on Dec. 1 2025.

Cross-border energy projects under the Commission’s Projects of Common Interest (PCIs) and Projects of Mutual Interest (PMIs) schemes include 113 electricity, offshore and smart electricity grid projects, 100 hydrogen and electrolyzer projects, 17 carbon transport infrastructure projects, three smart gas grid projects, and the two long-standing projects linking Malta and Cyprus to the mainland European gas network.