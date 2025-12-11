New all-aluminum solar carport from France

Gamme Telco, a unit of French pergola manufacturer Group Mitjavila, has introduced a new solar carport for residential and commercial applications.

The Electra Design 3 carport is compatible with nearly all conventional solar panels. “No special modules are required, as we adapt the structure to fit 99% of the panels available on the market, typically between 30 mm and 35 mm thick,” the company’s president, Frédéric Arpin, told pv magazine. “The dimensions are flexible. We tailor the structure to the customer’s modules and, if necessary, cut profiles to size for last-minute custom orders.”

The carport is made entirely of aluminum and manufactured in France. The company designs, extrudes, coats, and assembles the systems in-house, delivering them ready for installation. While most sales occur in France, the product is distributed throughout Europe.

Rainwater is collected and routed through the posts, and all cabling is hidden with integrated bezel systems for a clean, streamlined finish, according to the company.

“Assembly is very straightforward, supported by clear instructions, similar to assembling Ikea-style furniture,” Arpin said. Multiple sizes are available, including large models capable of hosting up to 30 photovoltaic panels of 500 W each and sheltering up to four vehicles. Larger surfaces can be covered by combining several units.

“Bifacial panels can also be used, and they are increasingly popular among our clients for both aesthetic and performance reasons,” Arpin added. Customers can select the structure’s color; anthracite gray is the standard and most requested option, but all RAL colors are available.

The system is designed for modules installed primarily in portrait orientation, with a slight built-in slope of about 4 cm to ensure effective water drainage through the posts.

Both the carport and pergola versions are available as either îlot (freestanding) or adossé (lean-to) configurations, with drainage integrated into the posts in both cases. The aluminum frame is fully recyclable, backed by a 5-year warranty.