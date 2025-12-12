Italy assigns 1.1 GW in PV auction open to projects with ‘non-Chinese’ modules

From pv magazine Italy

Italian energy agency Gestore dei servizi energetici (GSE) has announced the second solar energy auction under Italy's new incentive scheme for renewable energy, the transitional FER X program, allocated 1.1 GW of PV capacity.

The procurement exercise was Italy's first solar auction implementing the resilience criteria stipulated by the EU in the Net Zero Industry Act (NZIA). For PV projects exceeding 1 MW in size, the Italian government excluded the use of solar modules, cells, and inverters from China.

The auction concluded with an average final price of €0.06637 ($0.078)/kWh, which is 27.7% lower than the €0.073 cap price set by GSE. The average award price is approximately €0.010/kWh higher than that of the first auction of the scheme, which did not include the NZIA criteria.

GSE reviewed 273 project proposals with a combined capacity of 3.16 GW, with 88 projects selected.

Only two plants exceed 100 MW of nominal power. The largest is a 180 MW project proposed by Alta Capital 3 Srl, a subsidiary of London-based fund Alta Capital, to be built in the municipality of Butera (Caltanissetta), Sicily. The company applied for and received a 27.018% incentive reduction for 144 MW.

The second largest project is a 107.9 MW plant to be developed by Solaer Clean Energy Italy 18 Srl, a subsidiary of Spanish company Zelestra. In this case, the percentage reduction offered on the upper strike price was 31.581% for 62 MW. The project is expected to be built in the municipality of Monreale (Palermo), also in Sicily.

Italy’s first Fer X solar auction allocated 7.7 GW at an average price of €0.05682/kWh. The procurement exercise had initially attracted 1,387 project proposals with a combined capacity of 17,537 MW, according to GSE.