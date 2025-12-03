Italy’s first Fer X solar auction allocates 7.7 GW at average price of €0.05682/kWh

From pv magazine Italy
Italian energy agency Gestore dei servizi energetici (GSE) has announced that the first solar energy auction under Italy's new incentive scheme for renewable energy, the “transitional” FER X program, has allocated 7.700 MW of PV capacity across 474 projects.
The procurement exercise had initially attracted 1,387 project proposals with a combined capacity of 17,537 MW, according to GSE.
For PV, the auction closed with an average awarded price of €0.05682 ($0.066)/kWh, which is 37.34% below the ceiling price set by Italian authorities, and a highest accepted bid of €0.06267/kWh.
The auction also assigned 940 MW of wind power capacity across 29 projects, with an average final price of €0.07285/kWh.
The GSE has published the list of the selected projects, that of excluded plants, and the list of plants subject to withdrawal.
“We believe the data represent a new step forward for photovoltaics in the eyes of the community. The price signals are very positive,” Davide Valenzano, GSE's regulatory affairs & markets director, said during the tenth Italia Solare Forum, an hour before the official publication on the GSE website.
In the latest tender under the earlier version of the FER X scheme, which is Italy’s 16th such auction, the GSE awarded 278.5 MW of solar capacity across 53 sites and approved two wind projects totaling 88.4 MW.
Developers submitted maximum discounts ranging from 2.01% to 7.91% off the auction ceiling price of €0.078175 ($0.084949)/kWh. The lowest accepted bid was €0.07199/kWh for a 2.7 MW solar plant in the province of Ancona, central Italy.
