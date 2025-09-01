Italy issues special procedures for PV tenders up to 1 MW with ‘non-Chinese’ components

From pv magazine Italy

The Italian Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security (MASE) has introduced some “non-price criteria” for two tenders within the “Fer X Transitorio” program.

The tenders will focus exclusively on photovoltaic systems, with the planned capacity to be allocated being 1.6 GW, with the aim of promoting modules manufactured in the EU. This makes Italy one of the first member states to implement the resilience criteria stipulated by the EU in the Net Zero Industry Act (NZIA).

Since August 28, 2025, Decree “MASE No. 220/2025” has been in force, providing a special procedure for photovoltaic systems with up to 1 MW of capacity using “non-Chinese” components.

The Fer X Transitorio decree excludes photovoltaic systems with modules, cells, and inverters from China. The new Article 5, “Contributing to the resilience of competitive procedures under Regulation (EU) 2024/1735,” stipulates the following pre-selection criteria:

The solar module is not manufactured in China.

The solar cells are not from China.

The inverters are not from China.

In addition, at least one other component included in the list of solar technologies in the annex to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2025/1178 of May 23, 2025, must not originate from China. Applications to participate in the tender must be accompanied by a specific commitment to comply with the criteria.

Up to 20% of the photovoltaic quota is reserved for a new special auction, where modules, cells, inverters, and at least one other component must meet the “not from China” requirement (EU Regulation 2025/1178). “It is not yet known when the tender will be launched. A 30-day window is planned,” said Marco Balzano, founder of the company of the same name. A ranking of bids will then be available within 45 days, and in any case by December 31, 2025.

Balzano also explains that the Ministry of Environment and Energy Security (MASE) will update the operating regulations and the method for calculating quotas by September 2, based on a proposal from the Gestore Servizi Energetici (GSE). He recommends that project developers who can meet the requirements of the special tenders withdraw any bids they have already submitted and wait for the separate tender.