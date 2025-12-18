New annual record for UK solar generation

Solar generation accounted for 6.3% of Great Britain’s power in 2025, according to mid-December data from grid operator NESO. The new record was a result of increased deployment and favorable weather conditions.
NESO data to Dec. 16 records 18,314 GWh of generation from solar in 2025, up 30% on the 14,067 GWh of solar generation recorded in 2024.
The significant increase was in part driven by increased capacity. Government figures to the end of October 2025 recorded 1.9 GW of new deployed solar capacity added over the previous 12 months, up 10.4% to a total of 20.7 GW. These figures are provisional and likely to be revised upward as further data is received on operational sites. Deployment in 2025 also included record numbers of new rooftop installations, with the previous record from 2011 broken in early November.
Increased sunshine hours in 2025 played a role, too. UK national weather service The Met Office recorded record-breaking weather in 2025, with 1,622 hours of sunshine recorded for the year as of Dec. 15. This is more than any year since records began in 1910, eclipsing the previous record that had stood since 2003.
Spring was a particularly strong season for irradiance with 653 hours of sunshine recorded over March, April and May – 43% above average.
Chris Hewett, chief executive of Solar Energy UK, said the solar sector was no longer a “bit-player” in the UK energy market, noting it now supplies six times more generations than hydropower and more than half the output of nuclear.
“With capacity set to rise to almost 60 GW over the coming decade, we are guaranteed to see records tumble each year, putting the nation on course for cheaper, cleaner power,” Hewett said.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.