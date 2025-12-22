Emmvee starts production at 2.5 GW solar module line in India

With the new line becoming operational, the company’s total solar module manufacturing capacity has increased to 10.3 GW.

Image: Emmvee

Share

From pv magazine India

Emmvee has commenced operations at a 2.5 GW solar module manufacturing line at its Unit VI facility in Sulibele, Hoskote taluk, near Bengaluru, Karnataka, western India.

The commissioning forms part of Emmvee’s planned capacity expansion and was completed on schedule.

With the new line operational, the company’s total solar module manufacturing capacity has increased to 10.3 GW.

For the first half of fiscal 2026, Emmvee reported a 193% year-over-year increase in revenue to INR 2,159 crore ($140.8 million). Profit after tax rose nearly sevenfold compared with the same period a year earlier. The company attributed the growth to higher module volumes and operating leverage from expanded manufacturing capacity.

Separately, Emmvee said construction has begun on its proposed 6 GW integrated solar cell and module manufacturing facility at ITIR Phase 2 in Bengaluru. The company has received loan sanction approval of INR 3,306 crore from the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency for the project.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Researchers find sodium-ion batteries using hard carbon anodes can intrinsically charge faster
19 December 2025 Researchers at Tokyo University of Science showed that sodium-ion batteries with hard carbon anodes can charge faster than lithium-ion batteries by us...