Emmvee starts production at 2.5 GW solar module line in India

From pv magazine India

Emmvee has commenced operations at a 2.5 GW solar module manufacturing line at its Unit VI facility in Sulibele, Hoskote taluk, near Bengaluru, Karnataka, western India.

The commissioning forms part of Emmvee’s planned capacity expansion and was completed on schedule.

With the new line operational, the company’s total solar module manufacturing capacity has increased to 10.3 GW.

For the first half of fiscal 2026, Emmvee reported a 193% year-over-year increase in revenue to INR 2,159 crore ($140.8 million). Profit after tax rose nearly sevenfold compared with the same period a year earlier. The company attributed the growth to higher module volumes and operating leverage from expanded manufacturing capacity.

Separately, Emmvee said construction has begun on its proposed 6 GW integrated solar cell and module manufacturing facility at ITIR Phase 2 in Bengaluru. The company has received loan sanction approval of INR 3,306 crore from the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency for the project.