Emmvee starts production at 2.5 GW solar module line in India

From pv magazine India
Emmvee has commenced operations at a 2.5 GW solar module manufacturing line at its Unit VI facility in Sulibele, Hoskote taluk, near Bengaluru, Karnataka, western India.
The commissioning forms part of Emmvee’s planned capacity expansion and was completed on schedule.
With the new line operational, the company’s total solar module manufacturing capacity has increased to 10.3 GW.
For the first half of fiscal 2026, Emmvee reported a 193% year-over-year increase in revenue to INR 2,159 crore ($140.8 million). Profit after tax rose nearly sevenfold compared with the same period a year earlier. The company attributed the growth to higher module volumes and operating leverage from expanded manufacturing capacity.
Separately, Emmvee said construction has begun on its proposed 6 GW integrated solar cell and module manufacturing facility at ITIR Phase 2 in Bengaluru. The company has received loan sanction approval of INR 3,306 crore from the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency for the project.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.