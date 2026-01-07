Serbia tenders design, feasibility study of solar project

Serbian state-owned power utility EPS has opened a tender for a feasibility study and conceptual design of a solar power plant.

According to the notice to tender, the solar plant will be located at the TENT A ash landfill site, an ash disposal site at the Nikola Tesla A thermal power plant near Obrenovac, southwest of Belgrade. The site is Serbia’s largest coal-fired power plant complex and is operated by EPS.

The selected bidder will be tasked with assessing the feasibility and viability of the solar project. A maximum capacity for the solar site is yet to be disclosed and should be determined by the works, according to tender documents.

The documents also specify that around 67.2 hectares of land at the ash disposal site has been allocated for the project. It continues that the solar panels used should have a minimum power of 600 W, a minimum efficiency of 24% and have a guaranteed production of over 30 years of operation.

The value of the contract is estimated at RSD 14.91 million ($148,472). The deadline to submit bids is Jan. 23.

Serbia’s Minister of Mining and Energy, Dubravka Đedović Handanović, recently announced that implementation of a 1 GW solar power project is set to begin in 2026. The Ministry of Mining and Energy and EPS entered into an implementation agreement with Hyundai Engineering and UGT Renewables in October 2024, covering six solar plants totaling 1 GW to be built across Serbia, alongside up to 200 MW/400 MWh of battery energy storage connected across the sites.

EPS’ largest operational solar project, a 10 MW array on an old mining dumping site in Kostolac, northeastern Serbia, was switched on in July 2025.