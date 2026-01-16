Greek startup launches direct PV water heating solution

Greek heating specialist Axinar S.A. has introduced SolBox, a direct photovoltaic system designed to produce domestic hot water year-round without the need for thermal collectors.

The system uses electricity generated by PV panels to directly power the electrical resistance of a water accumulator. It has been designed and manufactured entirely by Axinar, leveraging the company’s in-house engineering capabilities in both photovoltaic and thermal technologies.

SolBox is offered in four versions: Light (2 panels), Family (3 panels), Pro (6 panels), and Custom (1–6 panels). Standard configurations include accumulators ranging from 100 to 500 liters with electric resistance.

The solution is available via the manufacturer’s website, with the Light version priced at €1,240 ($1,439), the Family version at €1,488, and the Pro version at €2,232. Customers can also purchase the SolBox device alone, with access to the accompanying mobile app, for €806.

According to Axinar, no administrative procedures are required to feed electricity back into the grid when using the system.

From a technical perspective, SolBox uses a maximum power point tracking (MPPT) perturb and observe algorithm to optimize solar energy use in real time. By operating without an inverter, the system reportedly achieves over 30% higher energy utilization throughout the year with a limited number of panels. It can also capture energy under low irradiance, at sunrise or sunset, and during partial cloud cover.

The equipment comes with integrated surge and lightning protection. A dedicated app is also available for technical support and remote monitoring of electrical parameters.

Users can manage SolBox via a mobile application, which provides instant production monitoring, historical data comparison, and temperature programming on daily, weekly, or annual schedules. The electrical grid serves as an automatic backup if needed.

Axinar positions SolBox for a wide range of applications, including private homes, tourist accommodation, restaurants, hair salons, light industrial facilities, car wash stations, prefabricated housing, remote locations, and institutional use.