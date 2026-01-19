Czechia deploys 696 MW of solar in 2025

Czechia deployed 696 MW of solar in 2025, according to figures released by Czech solar association Solární Asociace. The figure is down on the 967 MW added in 2024 and takes cumulative capacity to around 5.5 GW.

Solární Asociace attributes the decline to a slowdown in residential solar installations. There were 17,391 fewer residential solar installations in 2025 than in 2024, with the market segment deploying a total 251 MW last year. Jan Krčmář, executive director of the association, told pv magazine the residential market crash was caused by subsidies being repeatedly paused and cut, in combination with lower energy prices.

The C&I market remained Czechia's leading market segment, adding 370 MW in 2025 across approximately 3,000 projects. While the segment continues to be supported by financial incentives, Krčmář said many projects experienced delays due to administrative problems with the subsidy system. “These were subsequently resolved and we expect strong growth this year too,” he explained.

A total 75 MW of utility-scale solar was deployed in Czechia last year across around 25 projects. To help kickstart the segment, Solární Asociace is recommending auctions with procurement capacities in the low hundreds of megawatts are introduced, to provide investors with a fixed cashflow.

Krčmář said it remains to be seen if Czechia’s solar market will bounce back in 2026, as the new Czech government has yet to declare its policy on PV subsidies. His association has called on the new government to stabilize the rooftop market via new subsidies for the residential and C&I segments, but has also suggested a move towards financial mechanisms such as zero-interest loans or quicker write-offs in the longer term, to help solar grow independently from subsidy cycles.

“We might see similar numbers to last year, but if for example subsidies for rooftop solar are cut, we might see a significant slowdown,” Krčmář added. “At the same time we expect several dozen medium-sized ground-mounted projects to go online this year. In the longer term, we know that there are gigawatts of utility-scale projects in the pipeline that are currently being held up both the economics of solar PV in general and permitting troubles.”

While Czechia’s solar market slowed in 2025, its storage market appears on the cusp of significant growth. An additional 546 MWh of batteries were connected in 2025, an 8% increase on the year prior. Solární Asociace says distribution companies have received connected requests for an additional 350 GWh.

Czechia passed a series of amendments in 2025 providing a legal framework for large-scale development and operation of energy storage. “We expect hundreds of megawatts of projects to come online this and next year that in turn might benefit solar growth by stabilising electricity prices throughout the day,” Krčmář said.

Czechia also expanded its rules its rules for agrivoltaics in 2025 and in September increased the limit for mandatory electricity generation licenses applied to solar installations that produce electricity for direct consumption.