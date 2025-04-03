Czechia reinvests in loan scheme for C&I solar, storage installations

Czechia’s Ministry of Industry and Trade (MIT) has added CZK 1 billion to its interest-free loan program for businesses installing solar.

The program, launched in June 2024, offers interest-free loans ranging from CZK 500,000 to CZK 3 million for companies of all sizes. It supports solar plants up to 50 kW on commercial buildings, warehouses, garages, and carports. Battery storage systems are also eligible.

The loan includes a grant component allowing Czechia’s National Development Bank (NRB), which administers the program with MIT, to waive part of the repayment under certain conditions.

Grants cover up to 30% of eligible solar installation costs and up to 50% for energy storage if applicants meet program requirements. Businesses must also submit a verification report confirming the system is approved for permanent use.

The program’s total budget now stands at CZK 3 billion. Lukáš Vlček, Czechia’s minister of industry and trade, said demand has “exceeded all expectations.”

“Although we already increased the allocation to a total of CZK 2 billion in February this year, the applications received have already exceeded this limit and it would be necessary to end the call,” added Vlček.

To date, the program has finalized 128 contracts with a total installed capacity exceeding 4.8 MW.

Michal Nebeský, a member of the NRB board of directors, said the board is working to accelerate the approval process as much as possible.

“On the other hand, we must carefully assess each application, both with regard to the provision of all required documents and the credit risk aspect, as any other bank does,” Nebeský said. “Given the great interest, increasing the funds in this program is the right step.”

Czechia installed 967 MW of solar in 2024, according to figures from the Czech Solar Association, with approximately 500 MW added in the C&I market.