More PV manufacturers expected to adopt copper metallization in 2026

Silver prices are surging, with $100 per troy ounce within reach, putting heavy pressure on the PV supply chain, where at current levels at least one/fifth of module costs goes to silver for cell metallization. China-based metallization paste supplier DK Electronic Materials highlighted this trend, revealing that a gigawatt-scale customer will adopt its high-copper paste for commercial production.

“We anticipate that 2026 will mark the first year of large-scale mass production for high-copper paste solutions. GW-scale TOPCon customer has already signaled ambitions for much broader deployment, while other Tier-1 cell and module manufacturers are actively accelerating their evaluation and adoption efforts,” Kevin Nan, Vice President of Technology and Marketing at DK Electronic Materials, told pv magazine. “A broader set of customers is expected to reach mass-production-level deployment in 2026. Notably, high-copper paste solutions are emerging as a meaningful differentiator in the cost structure of high-power TOPCon modules, extending beyond simple reductions in cell-level metallization costs.”