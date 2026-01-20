Silver price hits all time high of $94.73 an ounce

Silver prices continue to climb, reaching a record high of $94.73 per ounce (oz) yesterday.

For comparison, the average price of silver in 2024 was $28.27 per ounce.

“I think we could soon surpass the $100 threshold,” Philip Newman, managing director of UK-based market research firm Metals Focus, told pv magazine. “When prices are this close, it seems quite likely.”

Geopolitical factors, including rising tensions between Europe and the United States, are major drivers of the sharp upward trend, according to Newman.

“There is a lot of positive sentiment toward gold and silver,” he said. “Uncertainty is increasing due to Trump’s proposed tariffs and potential European retaliation, as well as developments in South America. In addition, indictments involving Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and the ongoing move toward de-dollarization are also supporting precious metals.”