India commissions first merchant battery energy storage system

From ESS News

Juniper Green Energy has commissioned India’s first merchant battery energy storage system, completing a 100 MWh project at Bikaner, Rajasthan, through its subsidiary Juniper Green Cosmic. Of the total capacity, 60 MWh was commissioned in December 2025, with the remaining 40 MWh brought online on Jan. 23, 2026.

The battery energy storage system (BESS) has completed trial operations and received approval from the Northern Regional Load Despatch Centre, enabling the start of commercial operations for the full project on Jan. 23.

With commissioning complete, the facility is among the largest operating BESS projects in India and is positioned to generate merchant revenues through peak arbitrage, grid balancing services, and participation in ancillary markets.

