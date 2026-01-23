India commissions first merchant battery energy storage system

From ESS News
Juniper Green Energy has commissioned India’s first merchant battery energy storage system, completing a 100 MWh project at Bikaner, Rajasthan, through its subsidiary Juniper Green Cosmic. Of the total capacity, 60 MWh was commissioned in December 2025, with the remaining 40 MWh brought online on Jan. 23, 2026.
The battery energy storage system (BESS) has completed trial operations and received approval from the Northern Regional Load Despatch Centre, enabling the start of commercial operations for the full project on Jan. 23.
With commissioning complete, the facility is among the largest operating BESS projects in India and is positioned to generate merchant revenues through peak arbitrage, grid balancing services, and participation in ancillary markets.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.