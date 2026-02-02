UNSW researchers identify new damp heat-induced failure mechanism in TOPCon solar modules

A research team from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) has identifed a new damp heat-induced degradation pathway in TOPCon modules fabricated with laser-assisted fired contacts.

“Unlike earlier studies dominated by series-resistance increase, the primary degradation driver here is a reduction in open-circuit voltage, linked to enhanced rear-side recombination,” the research's lead author, Bram Hoex, told pv magazine. “The new degradation mechanism emerged under extended damp-heat (DH) exposure.”

The scientists conducted their analysis on 182 mm × 182 mm TOPCon cells fabricated in 2024 with laser-assisted firing.

The TOPCon solar cells employed a boron-doped p⁺ emitter, along with a front-side passivation stack consisting of unintentionally grown silicon dioxide (SiOₓ), aluminium oxide (Al₂O₃), and hydrogenated silicon nitride (SiNₓ:H), capped with a screen-printed H-pattern silver (Ag) contact grid. On the rear side, the structure comprised a SiO₂/phosphorus-doped n⁺ polycrystalline silicon/SiNₓ:H stack, also contacted by a screen-printed H-pattern Ag grid.

The researchers encapsulated the cells with different bill of materials (BOMs): two types of ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA); two types of polyolefin elastomer (POE); and one type of EVA-POE-EVA (EPE). They also used commercial coated polyethylene terephthalate (PET) composite (CPC) backsheets.

“The mini modules were laminated at 153 C for 8 min under standard industrial lamination conditions,” the academics explained. “All modules underwent DH test at 85 C and 85% relative humidity (RH) in an ASLi climate chamber for up to 2,000 h to study humidity-induced failures.

The tests showed that maximum power losses ranged from 6% to 16%, with the difference among these values depending strongly on the encapsulation BOM.

“The modules with POE on both sides were the most stable at around 8%, while those using white EVA on the rear side, especially in combination with EPE, showed the largest losses at around 16%,” said Hoex. “The primary driver of the degradation was a reduction in open-circuit voltage rather than the increased series resistance after DH testing, which diverges from previous findings that predominantly attributed DH-induced degradation to metallisation corrosion.”

The research team explained that higher levels of degradation were attributable to additives containing magnesium (Mg) in white EVA, which migrate under DH, hydrate, and create an alkaline micro-environment. “This alkaline chemistry corrodes the rear SiNx passivation layer, increases interfacial hydrogen concentration, induces local pinhole-like defects, and raises dark saturation current, ultimately reducing open-circuit voltage,” Hoex emphasized.

The scientists also explained that, although Mg in white EVA encapsulants and its role in acetic acid–induced degradation was previously reported, the effect of MgO on performance degradation in TOPCon modules was not explicitly studied.

Their findings are available in the paper “A novel damp heat-induced failure mechanism in PV modules (with case study in TOPCon),” published in Solar Energy Materials and Solar Cells.

“We hope this work helps refine encapsulant and BOM selection strategies for next-generation TOPCon modules, particularly for humid-climate deployment,” Hoex concluded. “It provides clear guidance for controlling Mg content in rear encapsulants and optimising rear-side passivation robustness. The mechanistic insights from this study have already informed upstream design changes, substantially reducing risk in commercial modules.”

