RenewSys launches reel-format sheet encapsulants for junction box, busbar insulation in solar modules

From pv magazine India

RenewSys India, a manufacturer of solar PV components, has launched Conserv Augmensheet, a first-of-its-kind sheet encapsulant developed specifically for insulation and sealing of busbar and junction box areas in solar modules.

Supplied in reel format, the product supports automatic feed-in on fully automated module manufacturing lines, enabling higher productivity and consistent processing for solar module production.

RenewSys said the new product is based on advanced Conserv encapsulant technology and is available in ethylene vinyl acetate(EVA), polyolefin elastomer (POE), and expanded polyethylene (EPE), with different EVA–POE–EVA combinations being possible.

The company claims that its engineered formulation and precision manufacturing deliver key performance advantages, including significantly reduced bubble formation during lamination, improved electrical insulation, uniform flow and superior wet-out characteristics, and enhanced module reliability and long-term performance.

Available in flexible width options ranging from 30 mm to 100 mm, Conserv Augmensheet can be customized to suit diverse module designs and production requirements. It is compatible with all recent PV module manufacturing lines, including glass-to-glass and glass-to-backsheet configurations, and supports a wide range of module architectures and advanced cell technologies.

“Conserv Augmensheet reflects our deep understanding of evolving module manufacturing challenges and our focus on practical, performance-driven innovation. Designed for automated production environments, it enables manufacturers to achieve higher productivity, improved quality, and consistent performance in high-efficiency solar modules,” said Avinash Hiranandani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, RenewSys India. “With this launch, RenewSys becomes the only manufacturer in India to offer encapsulants in reel form, reinforcing our commitment to Make in India and globally competitive manufacturing.”