SMA releases new storage system for C&I solar

German inverter and battery manufacturer SMA Solar Technology AG has introduced a new commercial energy storage solution, the SMA Storage XL Package, targeting commercial and industrial solar installations. The system is scheduled to enter the market in the second quarter of 2026 in Germany and other European countries.

The Storage XL Package consists of a battery cabinet with a usable capacity between 89 kWh and 197 kWh and is designed for both indoor and outdoor installation. Its modular architecture allows users to scale both AC power output and storage capacity, according to the company.

The system uses lithium iron phosphate batteries rated for up to 12,000 charge cycles. Safety features include integrated fire suppression, smoke and gas detection, and monitoring systems. SMA said the package is covered by a ten-year warranty that includes both the system and battery capacity.

Cybersecurity and data protection are integrated into the design. SMA said the system complies with ISO 27001 and ETSI EN 303 645 standards, with EU-based data hosting and automatic software updates. Additional measures include access control with mandatory passwords, limited interfaces, SMA ID login, and a certified cloud infrastructure.

The AC-coupled battery inverter is mounted externally on the battery cabinet. Customers can choose between the Sunny Tripower Storage X inverter in 30 kW or 50 kW versions. Both operate at 400 V three-phase, with a DC voltage range of 200 V to 980 V and a nominal input voltage of 750 V. The maximum input current is 150 A.

The maximum permissible current per phase is 45.6 A for the 30 kW version and 75.5 A for the 50 kW version. The maximum circuit breaker rating is 160 A, with a minimum short-circuit current of 3 kA and a maximum of 50 kA.

The system supports applications such as self-consumption optimization, peak shaving, and multi-use operation. Schedule-based control and tariff functions are intended to reduce operating costs.

SMA said the Storage XL Package is designed to simplify installation through fully pre-wired battery modules and a standardized commissioning process.

“The SMA Storage XL Package is the successor to our successful Commercial Storage Solution and continues our solution concept,” said Marcus Spickermann, executive vice president home and business solutions at SMA. “It provides customers with investment security and predictable energy costs.”