Germany’s battery sector calls for faster grid connections amid backlog

Germany’s large-scale battery industry is urging regulators and grid operators to speed up utility-scale connection approvals as applications outpace available grid capacity.

Image: Fluence

From ESS News

Germany’s “Large-Scale Battery Storage Cooperation Forum” was established in August 2025 under the umbrella of the Research Centre for Energy Economics (FfE or “Forschungsstelle für Energiewirtschaft”).

It was driven by the many uncertainties and challenges facing the storage industry at the time: a genuine boom in grid connection requests for large-scale battery systems was running headlong into severely constrained grid connection capacity and overstretched grid operators.

To structure the debate, four action areas were identified upfront, each requiring defined challenges and solutions: grid connection requests, flexible grid connection agreements, storage grid fees, and co-location. In total, 58 companies from the grid and storage sectors took part.

