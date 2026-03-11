Africa’s next growth frontier: Why agrivoltaics are worth the long-term bet

Africa does not lack sunlight. It does not lack arable land. It does not lack entrepreneurial farmers or a new generation of clean-energy innovators. What it has lacked—until now—is a coordinated effort to bring these strengths together under a shared, investable vision.

Agrivoltaics—the integration of solar photovoltaic systems with agricultural production on the same land—offers precisely that vision. It is not a silver bullet. It is not a short-term fix. But it is one of the most promising long-term strategies for aligning Africa’s food security, climate resilience, and energy transition agendas.

On April 10, 2026, at the headquarters of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development in Paris, the Consortium for Sustainable Agrivoltaics (C4SA) Foundation will launch the African Agrivoltaics Platform Initiative together with the OECD Development Centre, the UN Joint SDG Fund, and Akademiya2063. This initiative is grounded in a simple premise: Africa can lead the next generation of integrated land-use innovation—if we are prepared to assist with doing the patient, structural work required to build viable markets.

A strategic fit for Africa’s development priorities

Across the continent, governments are grappling with three converging pressures: rising food demand, growing energy needs, and intensifying climate shocks. Too often, policy debates frame these as competing claims on scarce land and public resources.

Agrivoltaics reframes the equation. By co-locating solar generation and crop cultivation, it increases land productivity rather than dividing it. Properly designed systems can reduce evapo-transpiration, moderate soil temperatures, improve water efficiency and conserve biodiversity. Solar power generated on-site can energize irrigation, cold storage, and agro-processing, reducing post-harvest losses and strengthening rural value chains.

For farmers, this means a new and reliable income stream along with strengthened resilience. For governments, it means progress on multiple Sustainable Development Goals simultaneously—energy access, climate action, food security, and rural employment. For public and private

investors, it means exposure to two essential sectors—agriculture and renewable energy—within a single, future-oriented asset class.

A market that must be built—not assumed

Yet we must be candid: agrivoltaics in Africa will not scale by enthusiasm alone.

The sector remains at an early stage. Regulatory frameworks are often unclear about dual land use. Grid-connection procedures can be opaque or slow. Government ministries often don’t communicate or coordinate together. Land tenure systems—particularly in rural areas—are frequently complex, informal, or contested. Without clarity on land rights and benefit-sharing mechanisms, even the most technically sound projects will struggle to secure financing.

This is why the African Agrivoltaics Platform Initiative places enabling policy and institutional reform as a major priority, along with shaping new business models and capacity-building.

Investors need confidence that African governments are committed to putting in place predictable, transparent regulatory regimes. That means clarifying land-use classifications to explicitly recognize agrivoltaics; streamlining permitting processes; aligning agricultural and energy ministries; and addressing long-standing land tenure issues with fairness and urgency.

Encouragingly, a growing number of governments are signaling readiness to do exactly that. Across the continent, national energy transition plans and agricultural modernization strategies are increasingly aligned with climate commitments. Agrivoltaics offers a practical vehicle to operationalize these ambitions—at scale, if the economics can be made to work.

De-risking the sector through smart finance

If public policy provides the foundation, finance will determine the breadth and pace of growth.

Agrivoltaics projects, by their nature, straddle sectors that are traditionally financed separately. Agricultural finance often focuses on seasonal credit and smallholder risk. Renewable energy finance emphasizes long-term infrastructure assets and power purchase agreements. Bridging these worlds requires innovation.

Development finance institutions, climate funds, and philanthropic capital have a critical catalytic role to play. Blended finance structures can help absorb early-stage risks—through first-loss tranches, guarantees, viability gap funding, or concessional debt—thereby crowding in private capital.

Financial institutions must also examine new instruments tailored to the dual nature of agrivoltaics: revenue-sharing models with farmer cooperatives, aggregation vehicles to bundle smaller projects, and insurance products that account for both agricultural and energy performance.

Standardized contracts, transparent impact metrics, and shared data on crop yields and energy output will further reduce perceived risk. Over time, as performance data accumulates, the cost of capital should decline—unlocking commercial scale, supported by new lending products from domestic banks.

Ensuring inclusion and legitimacy

Agrivoltaics will only succeed in Africa if it is designed with, not for, rural communities.

Land is not merely an economic asset; it is social, cultural, and political. Transparent consultation processes, equitable compensation frameworks, and community ownership models are not optional—they are prerequisites.

By working closely with African research institutions and policy think tanks such as Akademiya2063, the African Agrivoltaics Platform Initiative seeks to ground its work in local evidence and regional priorities. Field trials across diverse agro-ecological zones will generate context-specific data. Policy dialogues will bring together farmers’ organizations, regulators, developers, and financiers.

The goal is not to replicate European or Asian models wholesale. It is to co-create African models that reflect local realities—whether that means integrating livestock grazing, horticulture, aquaculture, or staple crops under solar arrays.

A long-term investment in resilience

Building agrivoltaic markets in Africa will take time. Early projects may be complex. Returns may require patience. Regulatory reforms and legal bulwarks will not appear overnight.

But the alternative—continuing to treat food systems and energy systems as separate silos—carries far greater risk. Climate volatility is already eroding Africa’s agricultural productivity. Energy poverty constrains rural industrialization. Land-use conflicts will only intensify under swelling populations, especially in Africa’s growing urban centers.

Agrivoltaics offers a pathway toward integrated resilience. It turns potential trade-offs into synergies. It signals that sustainable infrastructure can also be socially inclusive, for young job-seekers and women entrepreneurs. It invites long-term investors to participate in shaping a new asset class aligned with climate and development imperatives.

From Paris to the Continent

Our launch in Paris on April 10 is not an endpoint. It is a starting signal.

By convening partners at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, alongside the OECD Development Centre and the UN Joint SDG Fund, we aim to elevate

agrivoltaics within global development and climate finance discussions. But the real work will unfold across African fields, ministries, financial institutions, and research centers.

The message to investors is clear: the fundamentals are compelling, and the policy momentum is building. The message to governments is equally clear: predictable frameworks and land tenure reform will unlock capital at scale. And the message to farmers and communities is foundational: this transition must generate shared value.

Africa has the sunlight, the land, and the need. With coordination, courage, and patient capital, it can also build the markets.

The sun is rising on African agrivoltaics. The question is not whether the opportunity exists. It is whether we are ready to invest in making it real.

Author: Chris Hegadorn, Founder of the Consortium for Sustainable Agrivoltaics (C4SA) Foundation, and, Debisi Araba, Managing Director, Akademiya2063.

The C4SA envisions a future where agrivoltaic systems are integral to global agricultural practices, providing dual benefits of solar energy generation and agricultural production. Our goal is to establish agrivoltaics as a cornerstone of climate-smart agriculture, enhancing food security, sustainability

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.