Chinese PV Industry Brief: Wafer prices fall on weak demand

The CNMIA said polysilicon prices continued to decline this week, with n-type re-feed and dense polysilicon falling 6.39% and 6.42% to an average of CNY 45,200/ton, while n-type granular polysilicon averaged CNY 44,000/ton. Wafer prices also fell, including n-type G10L at CNY 1.03 per piece, G12R at CNY 1.12 and G12 at CNY 1.33, as weak downstream demand and falling polysilicon costs reduced support for wafer pricing.

PowerChina said its Abu Dhabi branch and subsidiary East China Engineering Consultants Ltd. signed an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co. (Masdar) for a 2.1 GW solar-plus-storage project in the Mshayrif area. It features 2.1 GWp of PV capacity and 7.75 GWh of battery storage, with a contract value of CNY 13.962 billion. Completion is expected 21 months after notice to proceed.

JinkoSolar has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding with Australian PV distributor Blue Sun Group covering 2 GW of Tiger Neo 3 modules, expanding on more than 1 GW of deliveries over the past three years. The two companies said they aim to expand Australia’s distributed solar market from JinkoSolar’s new Sydney headquarters.