JinkoSolar achieves world record efficiency of 27.79% for TOPCon solar cell

Chinese solar module maker JinkoSolar has set a new world record for n-type TOPCon solar cell efficiency, reaching 27.79%. The achievement was independently verified by Germany’s Institute for Solar Energy Research Hamelin (ISFH).

In June, the company had already set a record for the same 182mm n-type cell type with an efficiency of 27.02%, certified by China’s National Photovoltaic Industry Measurement and Testing Center (NPVM).

The company said the new record was achieved through an ultrathin silicon oxide tunneling layer and doped polysilicon passivated contacts, which suppress carrier recombination. This was further supported by new passivation materials, reduced optical losses, and upgraded metallization.

In June, it said a hydrogenation process developed in collaboration with unspecified research and development partners was key to the achievement, alongside ultrafine metallization, an advanced diffusion process, and various material upgrades.

In October 2022, the efficiency of this device still stood at 26.1%.

By 2028, JinkoSolar expects to cross the 28% threshold, it said in a recent white paper.

In January, the company achieved a 33.84% power conversion efficiency for a perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell based on n-type wafers.

The company said the results have been certified by the Shanghai Institute of Microsystem and Information Technology under the Chinese Academy of Science (CAS). In its previous attempts, JinkoSolar achieved a cell efficiency of 33.24% for the same device configuration.