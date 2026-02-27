Chinese PV Industry Brief: Polysilicon prices slide amid low operating rates

The CNMIA‘s silicon industry division said that polysilicon prices continue to decline, with limited transactions and muted procurement following the Chinese New Year holiday. Operating rates among manufacturers fell to 32%, but oversupply persisted. Wafer prices also softened, with n-type G10L averaging CNY 1.10 ($0.15) per piece, down 8.33%; G12R at CNY 1.20, down 4.76%; and G12 at CNY 1.40 , down 3.45%. The industry association attributed the trend to a slower-than-expected recovery in downstream wafer demand and cautious buyer sentiment.

Daqo New Energy said its controlling shareholder, Daqo Cayman, reported fourth-quarter 2025 polysilicon production of 42,181 metric tons (MT) and sales of 38,167 MT, generating revenue of $221.7 million, down from $244.6 million in the third quarter. Net loss attributable to shareholders was $7.3 million. For the full year 2025, production reached 123,652 MT, sales 126,707 MT, $665.4 million of revenue, and a net loss of $170.5 million. The company said it expects first-quarter 2026 output of 35,000 MT to 40,000 MT and full-year production of 140,000 MT to 170,000 MT, accounting for scheduled maintenance.

China General Nuclear Power New Energy has released shortlisted candidates for its 2026 framework procurement of PV inverters. Selected companies include Digital China (Shenzhen), Sineng Electric, Zhuzhou Converter National Engineering Research Center, Sungrow, TBEA Xinjiang New Energy, Kehua Digital Energy and Sofar Solar. The tender covers 9 GW across five lots for string inverters rated 300 kW and above, with 150 kW to 300 kW as backup options. The framework agreement runs from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2026.

Trina Solar said it has updated guidance prices for distributed PV modules. Standard large-format and bifacial anti-soiling modules were quoted at CNY 0.89/W to CNY 0.94/W, up about CNY 0.01/W from Jan. 20 levels. Anti-glare modules were priced at CNY 0.94/W to CNY 0.98/W, down CNY 0.01/W, while lightweight single-glass modules were quoted at CNY 0.99/W to CNY 1.03/W, down CNY 0.09/W to CNY 0.19/W.