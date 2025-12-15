Chinese PV Industry Brief: PowerChina launches 31 GW solar procurement

PowerChina has launched its 2026 centralized equipment procurement program, issuing tenders covering 97 GW of renewable and grid equipment to secure supply-chain stability through framework agreements. The program includes 35 GW of wind turbines, 31 GW of solar modules and 31 GW of solar inverters for 2026 projects, with bids due by Dec. 24, 2025. The solar module tender is split into n-type TOPCon at 24 GW, HJT at 3 GW and BC technologies at 4 GW, all requiring bifacial compatibility and cell sizes of 182 millimeters and above. The inverter tender covers integrated cabinet inverters above 3.125 MW at 8 GW, string inverters above 300 kW at 20 GW and smaller string inverters from 10 kW to 150 kW at 3 GW. PowerChina said procurement will be conducted through framework shortlists, with suppliers selected via secondary competitive processes.

Three Gorges Group has released the results of its 2026 solar procurement, shortlisting six module suppliers across a 2.5 GW tender, including JinkoSolar, Tongwei, Longi, Astronergy and JA Solar, with bid prices ranging from CNY 0.75 ($0.11)/W to CNY 0.763/W. In a related 3 GW inverter tender, shortlisted suppliers for 300 kW to 400 kW string inverters include Sungrow, Chungwang Xinyun Intelligent Technology, Zhuzhou Converters National Engineering Research Center, Sungrow Electric and Xiamen Kehua Digital Energy Technology.

Longi has terminated its planned global depositary receipt issuance and Swiss listing after the approval period for the 2022 proposal expired. The plan, approved by the board and shareholders, had targeted nearly CNY 20 billion, equivalent to $2.75 billion, in proceeds. Longi said external market changes and the lapse of regulatory approvals led it to halt the global depositary receipt plan following a review with advisers.