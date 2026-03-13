RWE, Peak Energy to deploy first sodium-ion battery in US grid

From ESS News

The Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) will receive its first sodium-ion battery thanks to a dual pilot project from battery company Peak Energy and global energy company RWE Americas. The project comes a mere eight months after Peak Energy deployed the largest grid-scale sodium-ion storage system in the United States.

Set to be deployed in Eastern Wisconsin, Peak Energy’s passively cooled, grid-scale energy storage system could be the first ripple indicating MISO’s pivot toward next-gen, non-lithium storage as the grid operator faces capacity constraints, rising costs and solar project cancellations that some industry experts suspect could slow battery deployment.

To continue, please visit our ESS News website