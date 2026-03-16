Arctech presents dry cleaning robot weighing just 38 kg

Chinese solar tracker manufacturer Arctech Solar has introduced its Star Shine I photovoltaic plant cleaning robot in the European market, featuring an autonomous operating system designed for utility-scale solar installations.

The system operates in a timer-controlled dry-cleaning mode and can move at speeds of 10 to 18 meters per minute. “It achieves a cleaning efficiency of more than 99.5%,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine.

The design reportedly enables cleaning routes of up to 3 km in round trips along module rows, supporting deployment on long strings of photovoltaic modules. The robot can travel up to 9 km in a single direction.

Arctech Solar said the system is capable of operating on module tilt angles between 10° and 30° and overcoming obstacles up to 50 mm high, while adapti to twist angles of 20°, and work on slopes exceeding 20°. The robot also incorporates an AI-based deviation correction system intended to improve movement accuracy during cleaning operations.

The Star Shine I measures 2,685 mm x 495 mm x 430 mm and weighs around 38 kg. It is designed to operate in temperatures ranging from -20 C to 60 C and in humidity levels of up to 99%.

Autonomous navigation is one of the system’s key features, according to the manufacturer. It is complemented by a dual-link mechanism that enables integration with solar tracking systems, allowing the robot to coordinate its operation with the module structure and perform cleaning without interfering with plant operation.

The robot runs on an electronic control system with a 24 V operating voltage and a current draw of 2 A to 3 A. It is powered by either 12 Ah or 24 Ah batteries. With the smaller battery, the robot can cover approximately 2.2 km in a round trip, while the larger battery increases the range to up to 4.5 km.

Arctech Solar said the system can also be integrated with monitoring platforms through SCADA systems, enabling remote supervision of cleaning activities. Plant operators can manage the robot through multiple interfaces, including web-based platforms and mobile applications.