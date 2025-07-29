Arctech to supply trackers for 2.3 GW Shanghai Electric project

Shanghai Electric has formally signed a contract with Arctech, which will see the solar tracking and racking systems company become the exclusive supplier of tracking systems for its 2.3 GW solar farm in Saudi Arabia, the Sadawi plant.

Sadawi will use Arctech’s Skyline II Independent Single Axis 1P Tracker, which has been designed to withstand higher stow windspeeds, reducing downtime and potential wind damage during adverse weather.

The large-scale ground-mounted project spans around 40 kilometers and is expected to generate more than six billion kWh of clean electricity annually – sufficient for 700,000 Saudi households. This is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by around three million tonnes.

Arctech is already a significant player in Saudi Arabia, and it has a dedicated Middle East and North African division, headquartered in Dubai. This deal brings its total Saudi contract volume in 2025 to over 4GW.

The company is one of the leading market share holders for solar trackers in the Middle East, with cumulative regional project awards exceeding 14GW. It is also supplying Skyline II trackers for the 2.3 GW Haden project in Saudi, owned by ACWA Power.

Separately, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy signed a memorandum of understanding earlier in the week with Syria’s Minister of Energy to explore opportunities for bilateral cooperation across various energy sectors.