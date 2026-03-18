India’s PV module manufacturing capacity tops 210 GW

From pv magazine India

India added 119 GW of solar module manufacturing capacity and more than 9 GW of cell capacity in 2025, according to a new report released by Mercom India.

The report attributes the capacity additions to strong demand from India’s utility-scale solar pipeline, residential rooftop targets under the PM Surya Ghar program, and the domestic cell mandate under the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) List II.

Cumulative module manufacturing capacity reached around 210 GW as of December 2025, while cell manufacturing capacity stood at about 27 GW. Of this, module capacity under ALMM List I totaled 173.1 GW, while cell capacity under ALMM List II was nearly 26.5 GW at the time of the report’s release.

“While 2026 is widely seen as the year domestic module and cell production will meet demand, our view is that alignment will occur later in the year. Domestic cell manufacturing capacity is expected to begin increasing after March, based on commissioning timelines and ahead of the ALMM domestic cell mandate taking effect in June. However, newly commissioned lines typically require around eight months to stabilize and achieve optimal yields. As a result, effective supply available to module manufacturers will increase more gradually,” said Raj Prabhu, CEO of Mercom Capital Group.

“Solar module manufacturing in India is ripe for consolidation. Declining mono PERC demand, lower utilization at smaller facilities, and rising capital requirements are shifting market share toward larger, integrated, and more efficient manufacturers,” Prabhu added.

India imported a total of 99 GW of solar modules and cells in 2025. Modules accounted for 25% of imports, while cells made up 75%.

Domestic manufacturers exported around 5 GW of solar modules in 2025, with the United States accounting for 96.8% of shipments. Cell exports totaled 192 MW, with the United Arab Emirates as the leading destination, accounting for 57% of exports.