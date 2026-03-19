Japan finances 130 MW solar project in Tunisia

A 130 MW solar project in Tunisia has received backing from the Japanese government’s Joint Credit Mechanism (JCM) subsidy program.

The JCM is a bilateral initiative that collaborates with developing countries to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, providing financial support that can cover up to half of initial investment costs for low-carbon technologies.

Projects apply for funding via application rounds, the most recent of which was held between April and September last year. The Osaka-based Global Environment Centre Foundation (GEC) acts as the implementing organization, with the Japanese Ministry of the Environment (MOE) responsible for selecting projects.

The newly-backed 130 MW solar project will be located in the Gabès region of southeastern Tunisia. According to details on GEC’s website, it will be developed by Japanese conglomerate Marubeni Corporation in collaboration with French renewables developer Voltalia, with the electricity generated sold to the Tunisian company of electricity and gas.

A statement on MOE’s website adds that the project qualifies for the carbon financing program as it reduces greenhouse gas emissions by replacing part of the electricity from the fossil fuel-derived grid power with renewable energy.

Projects located across over 30 countries have received support through the JCM since its inception in 2011.

Among the recent beneficiaries is a 43 MW solar power project in Georgia. It is building three solar sites in total, one with a capacity of 31 MW and two 6 MW arrays, in the regions of Kakheti and Kvemo Kartli, near the capital Tbilisi. Electricity generated will be sold either to the national grid or on the spot market.

The JCM has also supported three solar-plus-storage projects over the last year, including a 55 MW solar and 40 MWh storage project in Thailand to serve a data centre in the Chon Buri province located toward the south of the country.

It has also backed a 14 MW solar and 40 MWh storage project spread across three sites in Chile that will supply electricity through a Chilean power distribution company and a 66.8 MW solar tied to 15 MWh storage project in Laos, with the energy generated to be sold to the country’s state-owned power company.