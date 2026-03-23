Türkiye’s solar capacity surpasses 25 GW

Türkiye’s cumulative solar capacity reached 25,827 MW of solar by the end of January, according to the latest update from the country’s Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources.

The total figure indicates a strong start to Türkiye's solar deployment in 2026. Figures from the country’s national transmission system operator, TEİAŞ, put total solar capacity at 24,795 MW at the end of last year after almost 4.7 GW were added across 2025.

Among the projects to come online in Türkiye during the first month of the year was the country’s first major solar-plus-storage project, combining 49.2 MW of solar with 34.1 MWh of battery storage.

The ministry says solar capacity in Türkiye has increased 641 times since the beginning of 2014, when it stood at 40.2 MW. Solar power accounted for 0.1% of total installed power in the country in 2014, compared to 20.9% at the beginning of this year.

Türkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, has said this year “will be a record in renewable energy”, as the country works towards a target of deploying a total 120 GW of solar and wind by 2035.

“We have a very significant solar energy potential. Through the Renewable Energy Resource Areas (YEKA) tenders and capacity allocations for self-consumption, we have utilized this potential to a significant level,” Bayraktar said. “We are working with all our might to reach our [120 GW target] by 2035. Our sun will continue to shine.”

The minister added that approximately $80 billion in new investments are to be realized by 2035 in line with the 120 GW target.

Türkiye held two YEKA auctions last year, the most recent of which received 77 applications from 38 different companies covering eight solar projects.