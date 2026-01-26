Turkey switches on first major solar-plus-storage project

From ESS News
Turkey has brought its first large solar and storage power plant into operation, with Oze Grup confirming that its Sivrihisar project in Eskisehir, about 140 km southwest of Ankara, has completed all regulatory processes and entered service.
Oze Grup announced the milestone in a LinkedIn statement, while trade press reported that the facility was formally inaugurated last week.
The Sivrihisar project combines a 49.2 MWp solar PV plant with a 34.1 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS), making it the country’s first grid-connected hybrid asset developed under Turkey’s DGES framework for licensed solar-storage projects.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.