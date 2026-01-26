Turkey switches on first major solar-plus-storage project

From ESS News

Turkey has brought its first large solar and storage power plant into operation, with Oze Grup confirming that its Sivrihisar project in Eskisehir, about 140 km southwest of Ankara, has completed all regulatory processes and entered service.

Oze Grup announced the milestone in a LinkedIn statement, while trade press reported that the facility was formally inaugurated last week.

The Sivrihisar project combines a 49.2 MWp solar PV plant with a 34.1 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS), making it the country’s first grid-connected hybrid asset developed under Turkey’s DGES framework for licensed solar-storage projects.

