Slovakia deploys 243 MW of solar in 2025

Slovakia installed 243 MW of solar last year, according to figures from the Slovak Association of the Photovoltaic Industry (SAPI).

The total compares to 274 MW in 2024 and 220 MW in 2023, taking the country’s cumulative solar capacity to 1,357 MW.

SAPI Director, Jan Karaba, told pv magazine last year’s cumulative figure comprises 124 MW of new residential solar, 102 MW in the commercial and industrial (C&I) market and 17 MW of utility-scale solar.

He said the main driver for residential solar last year was investment subsidies from Slovakia’s green for households program, a subsidy scheme that offers vouchers towards the installation of small-scale renewable systems, as well as the fear of an increase in the basic commodity price.

C&I projects above 500 kW have benefited from investment subsidies via the Resilience and Recovery (RRF) facility, Karaba continued. He added that utility-scale projects have also received support through the facility but said most were yet to be completed and commissioned by the end of last year.

Karaba forecast Slovakia’s solar additions in 2026 will fall in the 250 MW to 300 MW range.

“In 2026 we will see some stagnation of the residential sector due to a disruption in the green for households project,” he advised. “In the C&I sector we expect some life due to the green for businesses programme, which is just starting to disburse money for proposals delivered in December 2025. Utility-scale projects need to be finished by June 2026 to be eligible for the RRF subsidy.”

Karaba said Slovakia’s utility-scale market could be supported by overhauling the price regulation that governs grid access charges, which he said would reduce operational expenditure of such projects. He added utility-scale projects would also benefit from implementing auctions for contracts for difference as a support mechanism.

He then suggested that the residential solar market would benefit from the cancelation of state subsidies for the commodity price that currently caps household electricity and gas prices. The cap is currently set at around €61 ($70.71)/MWh, excluding network costs, with the state covering the gap to market prices. “[Cancelation] would lead to a 40 % increase in this final price component thereby improving the return on investment of residential installations,” Karaba explained.

Slovakia implemented amendments to its Energy Act towards the end of last year, which included enabling energy sharing, with users permitted to transfer electricity to other consumption points. Karaba told pv magazine that a reform of grid tariffs related to energy sharing within energy communities could now reduce the payback time of renewable energy investments.

Last July, automaker Stellantis Slovakia was cleared to install a 25 MW/49.74 MWh battery energy storage system at its manufacturing facility in western Slovakia. The installation is expected to operate alongside a planned 36 MW solar system, with the electricity generated primarily used for on-site consumption before any surplus energy is fed into the grid.