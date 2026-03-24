Why battery storage is becoming the engine of AI growth

From ESS News
For most energy storage projects, some of the main goals include earning capacity payments, building resilience and participating in demand-response programs. A new framework is beginning to emerge for hyperscalers and other large load users as the AI boom keeps power demand soaring: Compute Per Megawatt (CPM).
Rather than viewing behind-the-meter storage as a revenue-generating asset for data centers, CPM reframes it as one that can enable new levels of computing and unlock capacity despite constrained grid access. The battery effectively acts like a lever to improve IT performance.
“Storage doesn’t make individual GPUs more efficient, but it removes the constraints that prevent the IT side from using its hardware to full potential,” explained Alejandro de Diego, a market analyst at Modo Energy. He told ESS News that normally, IT-side techniques like power capping and workload scheduling define the amount of compute a company can pull from a given power budget. “Storage expands what that budget is.”
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Learn more about utility-scale storage at the Battery Business & Development Forum, co-organized by pv magazine, on March 31 in Frankfurt.
Following the first successful and fully booked BBDF last July, the event will take place for the second time in Frankfurt on March 31 and April 1, 2026. On the first day, discussions will cover topics such as how to raise equity and debt capital, who assumes which risks, and how the grid connection situation is expected to develop. On the second day, the program will include the virtual BESS lab, a discussion on co-location business models, and on quality in storage planning and implementation. On the first day, before the networking dinner, start-ups including Invertix, re-twin, reLi, Module Energy, Re-Twin, and Scale Energy will present their pitches and be available for discussion.
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