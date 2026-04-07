Austrian manufacturer offers modular air-to-water propane heat pumps

Austrian heat pump manufacturer Lambda Wärmepumpen GmbH has presented a new air-to-water heat pump series designed for residential, commercial and industrial projects.

“Our Eureka-Luft (EU-L) heat pump models – EU10L, EU13L and EU15L – are manufactured in Austria, while the EU20L and EU35L models are produced in Italy,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “Our products are currently sold in Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, the Benelux countries, France and Sweden through professional partners.”

“Efficiency tests carried out by an independent testing institute in accordance with EN14825 confirm: significantly reduced energy consumption, higher performance, and fewer as well as shorter defrost cycles. In short: more than 30% lower electricity consumption while delivering the same heating output compared to the currently highest heat pump energy efficiency standard A+++,” the spokesperson went to to say. “Another key feature is our cascade solution: with our concept, up to five heat pumps can be installed side by side for a total capacity of 175 kW and connected via a shared pipeline system, which is ideal for large buildings and commercial applications.”

All models in the series use propane (R290) as the refrigerant and feature a patented fluid mechanics system, which reportedly improves heat transfer by four to six times while maintaining a temperature difference of just 3 K between the air and the refrigerant.

For residential applications, the EU10L delivers approximately 9 kW of power at -10 C, with a seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) of 6.08 at 35 C and 4.54 at 55 C, and compact dimensions of 1,710 mm × 950 mm × 610 mm.

The EU13L provides 12 kW with a SCOP of 6.10-4.50, maintaining the same dimensions, while the EU15L delivers 15 kW at a SCOP of 5.73-4.47.

The largest residential model, EU20L, produces 20 kW with a SCOP of 5.68-4.48, slightly larger at 1,772 mm × 1,160 mm × 800 mm to accommodate its increased capacity.

For large residential, commercial and industrial projects, the EU35L offers 32 kW of power with a SCOP of 6.06 / 4.55 and dimensions of 2,320 mm × 1,700 × 1,190 mm, making it suitable for larger-scale heating requirements.

All systems can reportedly reach a supply temperature of 70 C, making them suitable for both new builds and retrofit projects with higher temperature requirements, the manufacturer said.

“The Eureka Magna EU series combines residential versatility and commercial scalability with high efficiency, low environmental impact, and modern control features,” the spokesperson added. “The EU35L model, in particular, exemplifies the potential of large-scale air-source heat pumps for sustainable heating in both commercial and industrial settings. Delivery is planned from Q2 2026.”