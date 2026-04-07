AI-enabled hacks expose remote shutdown risk in microinverters

Cybersecurity firm Jakkaru has disclosed a critical security vulnerability in microinverters manufactured by Chinese manufacturer AP Systems.

According to Jakkaru, the flaw allowed complete compromise of the devices over the internet, including the ability to selectively and simultaneously shut down systems. AP Systems patched the vulnerability after being alerted by Jakkaru.

The hack targeted the EZ1-M microinverter, which is also sold as a white-label product by companies such as Anker under the model name Solix Mi80. Jakkaru identified approximately 100,000 vulnerable devices that were accessible online. The researchers believe that a potentially larger device base, including AP Systems’ home energy storage systems, may also have been affected. Around 600,000 AP Systems installations are in use worldwide.

MQTT infrastructure attack

The researchers discovered a relatively easily hackable MQTT gateway within the inverters’ communication system. The devices transmit operating data via a cloud-based MQTT system, with authentication performed using static keys derived from the device’s serial number. Because these serial numbers are assigned sequentially, they are relatively easy to predict.