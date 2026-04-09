Envision unveils 12.5 MWh BESS, begins 790 Ah cell output

From ESS News

Envision has launched a 12.5 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) and announced the start of production for a 790 Ah storage cell at ESIE 2026 in Beijing.

The company said the EN 12.5 MWh system integrates battery cells, power conversion systems (PCS), battery and energy management systems, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), and power trading tools under what it describes as an “AI energy systems” approach.

At the core of the system is a 790 Ah lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cell, which Envision said is now in production. The company reported energy density above 440 Wh/L, cycle life exceeding 15,000 cycles, calendar life of up to 30 years, and round-trip efficiency of 96% at cell level.

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