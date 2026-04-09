Negative electricity prices return to France, Germany

Several major European markets recorded their lowest daily average electricity prices of the year so far last week, according to the latest analysis from AleaSoft Energy Forecasting.

The Spanish consultancy recorded the lowest daily average price of the week in Germany, at -€16.34/MWh on April 5, representing the lowest price in that market since early July 2023.

The French market also recorded a negative daily average electricity price on April 5, at -€3.56/MWh, while the Belgium market recorded an average of €0.05/MWh, which was the lowest price since May 2025 in both cases.

On the same day, the British, Nordic and Dutch markets registered their lowest daily averages since October 2025, at €6.84/MWh, €7.61/MWh and €14.46/MWh.

These low prices at the end of the week meant the weekly average electricity price was below €100 ($116.64)/MWh across the Belgian, British, Dutch, French, German, Nordic, Portuguese and Spanish markets last week.

The only exception was Italy, which recorded a weekly average of €136.15/MWh after daily prices stayed above €100/MWh throughout the week and exceeded €150/MWh during the first three days of the week.

The Iberian markets of Portugal and Spain had the lowest averages of the week, at €12.62/MWh and €12.44/MWh respectively, with daily prices staying below €25.00/MWh all week.

AleaSoft says decreased electricity demand and higher solar energy production had a downward influence on electricity prices last week. Solar energy production increased week-on-week in Germany, Portugal and Spain and is expected to rise again this week in Germany.

Lower gas prices in comparison to the previous week also contributed to a fall in electricity prices, AleaSoft adds.

TTF gas futures in the ICE market saw their weekly maximum settlement price on March 30, at €54.81/MWh, before declining to their weekly minimum settlement price a day later, of €47.51/MWh. AleaSoft says this is the lowest level registered since March 11 this year.

Gas futures prices recovered to €50.04/MWh by the last session of the week, on April 2, but the price remained 7.6% below the previous Friday.

AleaSoft cited supply concerns and low European storage levels as reasons for the increase in TTF gas futures prices during the week, after statements from the U.S. President Donald Trump about a possible end to the Middle East conflict, as well as increased renewable energy production, had initially pushed gas prices down.

The consultancy’s latest analysis forecasts electricity prices to continue falling in some markets this week, although prices are expected to increase in Portugal and Spain.

“However, gas price trends will continue to strongly influence prices across the main European electricity markets,” AleaSoft adds.