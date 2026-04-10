Key takeaways from SolarEx Istanbul

The 18th edition of SolarEx Istanbul brought together the full spectrum of Türkiye’s solar energy ecosystem, highlighting the sector’s growing depth and international reach. From established domestic manufacturers of solar cells and modules to EPC contractors and cutting-edge technology providers, the exhibition floor reflected a dynamic mix of both Turkish and global players, underscoring the country’s expanding role in the renewable energy value chain.

“We hosted more than 400 exhibitors showcasing over 1,000 global brands,” said Cüneyt Er, Foreign Relations Director of SolarEX Istanbul, in a statement to pv magazine. “While the final visitor figures are still being compiled, this was undoubtedly a record-breaking edition in terms of scale and engagement.”

Er also emphasized that the event further cemented Türkiye’s position as an emerging “global hub” for the solar industry. “The official opening ceremony resembled a true ‘Energy Summit,’ bringing together global diplomacy and the business community,” he noted. “The ribbon-cutting ceremony attracted strong international attention and was attended by the Director General of National Technology and Artificial Intelligence, along with the ambassadors of Ghana, Burundi, Egypt, Guatemala, and Cambodia.”

Manufacturing landscape

At the same time, interest in Turkish PV products appears to be on the rise. As trade barriers and regulatory challenges increasingly affect Chinese and other Asian suppliers in certain markets, Turkish manufacturers are gaining visibility as competitive and reliable alternatives. This shift is opening new export opportunities and reinforcing Türkiye’s strategic positioning in the global solar supply chain.

CW Enerji, Kalyon PV, Smart Günes Teknolojileri, HT-SAAE and Schmid Pekinitas are either already producing, or actively planning to produce, solar cells at gigawatt scale, targeting both domestic demand and export markets. However, these ambitions come with structural challenges. Türkiye’s internal demand, while growing, reached around 4.7 GW last year, which is relatively modest compared to the scale of planned manufacturing capacity. This creates a potential imbalance between supply and domestic demand, increasing reliance on exports.

At the same time, Turkish manufacturers face intensifying global competition, particularly from emerging solar manufacturing hubs in the Middle East and Africa, where favorable policy frameworks, lower input costs, and proximity to key export markets are accelerating capacity build-out.

“We believe that Türkiye has become an important hub for solar manufacturing,” Hamil Demirdag, the CEO of Smart Günes Teknolojileri told pv magazine. “Our focus is on producing high-quality products that our clients can trust. Comparisons with larger markets like China are not especially meaningful for us. Whether in Europe, the U.S., or Türkiye, individual players may seem small in terms of global capacity. But that is not where we place our emphasis. What truly matters is being strong enough to serve our own market with dependable, high-quality solutions.”

“At Solarex Istanbul, we brought together our innovative products developed through our R&D efforts with industry representatives. In particular, our green hydrogen energy solutions, residential systems, and portable hydrogen fuel cell technologies attracted significant attention from visitors,” CW Enerji chairman Tarık Sarvan told pv magazine. “We have initiated efforts to expand our integrated manufacturing and dealership concept, successfully implemented in Türkiye, into international markets. By maintaining this strong structure in the U.S. market, we aim to become a more effective player on a global scale.”

Representatives of Turkish solar association Günder told pv magazine that growth in the Turkish market was particularly strong in distributed and self-consumption projects. They emphasized that industrial and commercial rooftop installations are currently the main drivers of expansion. However, a key constraint they point out is the regulatory framework, particularly grid connection limits and licensing processes. They stressed that market growth is closely tied to how quickly these administrative barriers can be addressed.

Storage market

Another notable trend at this year’s exhibition was the rapid emergence of the battery storage segment. A growing number of exhibitors showcased energy storage solutions, ranging from lithium-ion battery systems to integrated solar-plus-storage offerings, reflecting rising demand for flexibility and grid stability. Both local companies and international players highlighted new partnerships, manufacturing plans, and turnkey solutions, signaling that battery storage is quickly becoming a key pillar of Türkiye’s renewable energy landscape and a natural extension of its solar industry growth.

“The energy storage sector in Turkey is still in its early stages, although it shows strong potential,” Ufuk Keser, Business Development Director at Maxxen, a Turkish battery manufacturer, told pv magazine. “The market is considered promising, particularly due to increasing opportunities in licensed energy storage projects and the integration of storage systems with existing renewable power plants. These implementations are especially valuable for enhancing grid flexibility.”

A significant milestone occurred nearly two years ago, when a licensing round resulted in more than 30 GW of utility-scale storage capacity being awarded to investors. While these projects are only beginning to materialize this year, they indicate a substantial development pipeline. At present, Turkey’s installed energy storage capacity is relatively modest, at around 200 MWh, but this is expected to grow rapidly.

“One of the initial barriers to market entry was regulatory uncertainty,” Keser went on to say. “However, this situation has improved considerably. While legislation was still under development last year, the regulatory framework has now been largely finalized. Rules regarding project development, grid connection, and commissioning requirements have been officially announced, providing greater clarity for investors. That said, as in many countries, some challenges remain, particularly in obtaining land approvals for projects.”

In terms of market structure, growth is expected to be driven primarily by large-scale projects rather than commercial and industrial (C&I) applications. Recent increases in electricity prices have improved the business case for energy storage by widening price spreads, thereby enhancing revenue opportunities and investor confidence.

However, compared to other European markets, Turkey still has relatively lower price volatility and smaller spreads between minimum and maximum electricity prices. This somewhat limits the attractiveness for investors seeking arbitrage opportunities. Despite this, the strong project pipeline and long-term strategic targets continue to support a positive outlook.

Looking ahead, Turkey has set ambitious renewable energy goals, aiming to reach approximately 120 GW of installed capacity from solar and wind by 2050. “Achieving these targets will require substantial energy storage deployment to ensure system flexibility and stability,” Keser stated. “As a result, energy storage is expected to play a crucial and growing role in the country’s energy transition.”