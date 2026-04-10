Solarport launches modular PV carport series

UK-based Solarport has unveiled this week a new PV carport line with modular design.

“Solarport designed the PowerPark PRO Series to exceed the UK and EU parking space requirements, including disabled and parent-and-child bays, and to fully comply with the spacing standards outlined by the BRE National Solar Centre,” Thea O’Brien, Innovation Project Lead at Solarport, told pv magazine. “Its modular design allows the structure to scale from small installations to large car parks, providing businesses with a flexible solution that meets their unique project needs.”

The series includes four different models, which the manufacturer said suit different site layouts and orientations.

The M model is designed for sites with limited space and is available in two configurations: M2, 2-in-portrait, supporting modules up to 2,465 mm, and M3, 3-in-portrait, supporting modules up to 1,762 mm. Both are designed for south-facing systems with a tilt angle over 10°.

The R variant is engineered to suit more complex or restricted site layouts and is available in the same two configurations as the M variants. The difference consists in allowing the deployment of solar modules with a tilt angle of less than 10°.

The G model is claimed to be an ideal solution for east-west oriented car parks. It is is available in two configurations: G4, 4-in-portrait, and G6, 6-in-portrait, for a tilt angle of over 10°. The G4 variant supports module sizes up to 2,465 mm, while the G6 accommodates modules up to 1,762 mm.

Moreover, Solarport offers the R2, 2-in-portrait, variant and and the R3 (3-in-portrait)—optimized for south-facing orientation with a structure angle of less than 10°. The R2 variant supports module sizes up to 2,465 mm, while the R3 accommodates modules up to 1,762 mm.

All models are constructed using S275 hot-dip galvanized steel for primary components and S450 steel with ZM310 coating for sheet elements, ensuring durability and corrosion resistance. They also feature clamps and a back-to-back purlin rail configuration with three pairs per bay for secure module mounting.

The design also supports installations on ground inclinations of up to 5°, offering flexibility for a wide range of site conditions, according to the manufacturer. Each structure accommodates bays up to 7.9 m, three standard car spaces, and extends to a maximum length of 63.75 m.

The systems are also certified to withstand wind speeds up to 30 m/s and a snow load of 1 kN. The design also complies with multiple British and European standards, including BS EN 1991 and BS EN 1993 series.

“This hasn’t been a product developed in isolation. Our innovation team has worked closely with clients throughout the process, making sure we’ve built something that reflects what the market is asking for. As with every Solarport product, it’s been shaped by real feedback, real projects, and real challenges,” the company said in a statement.