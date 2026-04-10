Sweden connects 21,600 solar plants in 2025

Sweden installed 21,600 grid-connected solar plants last year, according to figures published by the Swedish Energy Agency, taking the total number of installations to approximately 314,600.

The total number equates to around 5.5 GW of installed capacity, which the agency says is equivalent to approximately the amount of electricity the county of Halland, located south of Gothenburg, uses annually, or the annual electricity consumption of around 13.4% of Swedish households.

Of the 21,600 solar power plants deployed in Sweden last year, 54% were below 20 kW in capacity, 34% were between 20 kW and 1 MW in size and the remaining 12% were above 1 MW.

The Swedish Energy Agency has noted that the pace of solar installations in Sweden is slowing. Last year’s added systems represented a 15% increase in installed capacity on 2024 levels. For comparison, the number of solar PV systems increased by almost 70% between 2022 and 2023.

Elin Larsson, Head of Unit for Electricity Production and Society at the agency, said that solar power is expected to continue growing in Sweden, but at a slower pace and mainly in the form of larger solar plants.

“The economic situation together with changed financial support for small-scale producers has meant that fewer people have chosen to purchase solar cells,” Larsson explained. “This applies to both companies and households. However, solar power continues to be an important piece of the puzzle in meeting the increasing need for fossil-free electricity production.”

In January, Swedish solar association Svensk Solenergi told pv magazine that last year, when the country added 652 MW of solar, was likely the bottom of Sweden’s installation curve.

Figures from the association added that there were over 287,000 solar power plants of less than 20 kW in Sweden by the end of 2025, equivalent to 90% of all grid-connected solar plants and little over 3 GW of total solar capacity in the country.