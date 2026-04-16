OCI in talks with SpaceX for polysilicon supply

Several media outlets in South Korea have reported that Malaysia’s OCI TerraSus, a subsidiary of South Korea’s polysilicon producer OCI Holdings, is in talks with SpaceX for a multi-year polysilicon supply contract, citing industry sources.

A spokesperson at OCI Holdings has told pv magazine the company is “unable to provide any comments or further details at this stage” regarding rumours of the polysilicon supply deal.

The speculated contract is valued at approximately KRW 1 trillion ($678.6 million) and is expected to last three to five years, according to reports from the Seoul Economic Daily. The newspaper adds that contract volume is estimated to account for roughly half of the company's total production capacity.

Last month, OCI TerraSus secured a $125 million A Loan from the International Finance Corporation for a semiconductor-grade polysilicon production facility in Sarawak, Malaysia, billed as the first of its kind in southeast Asia.

A potential supply deal between the two companies would indicate that SpaceX is looking to utilize polysilicon produced outside of China, with potential to qualify for Inflation Reduction Act subsidies, amid ongoing supply chain restructuring.

SpaceX has been reported to be exploring the deployment of solar-powered satellites and other space infrastructure, aimed at powering AI data centers and other space-based systems. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in January, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said full-scale deployment of space-based solar to power AI data centers will be possible in two to three years.

In addition, Tesla has recently moved forward with its plan to deploy 100 GW of solar manufacturing on American soil before the end of 2028.