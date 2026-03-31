TerraSpark, Dcubed to test space solar on SpaceX 2027 mission

TerraSpark has raised €5.4 million from investors including Parisian venture capital firm Daphni, Sake Bosch, Hans(wo)man Group, and other business angels and investors to further its goal of wirelessly delivering space-based solar to earth.
The Luxembourg-based company has quite a starry founding team, counting former European Space Agency’s Solaris space-based solar program lead Sanjay Vijendran as its chief technology officer. Vijendran was also involved in the Mars Sample Return Mission.
Founded in 2025, TerraSpark aims to commercialize its technology – radio frequency-based wireless energy transmission.
“The physics behind radio frequency-based energy transfer has been validated for decades. Programs such as Solaris have laid the groundwork in Europe. The challenge today lies in the engineering discipline: building systems that scale safely and reliably. That is precisely where our focus lies,” said Vijendran following TerraSpark’s pre-seed funding announcement.
Rounding off TerraSpark’s leadership are CEO Jasper Deprez, an experienced entrepreneur, and chief operations officer Matthias Laug, who co-founded and scaled Tier Mobility.
“Space-based solar power has long been considered something for the distant future. Across Europe, energy resilience is now a practical concern, not an abstract one,” said Deprez.
“With our step-by-step approach and starting with commercially viable systems on Earth, we are convinced that space-based solar power can become real infrastructure within a realistic time frame,” he added.
The startup will use its financing to prepare its first pilots and demonstrations, which will include wireless power supply for a live event. The team plans an orbital technology demonstrator for 2027, and is working towards its first space-to-earth power transmission in 2028.
TerraSpark is set to join Volta Space Technologies, ORiS, and two others yet to be announced on the upcoming ARAQYS-D3 mission led by German space infrastructure company Dcubed, which the partners hope will showcase in-space power generation and transmission capabilities. Dcubed plans a launch with SpaceX as early as February 2027.
The ARAQYS-D3 mission aims to demonstrate solar array technology designed specifically for space operation by using in-space manufacturing building blocks. Dcubed hopes its approach will lay the groundwork for what it calls a Power-as-a-Service” (PaaS) model, where satellites can access external power sources to extend mission lifetimes, increase payload performance, and enable new mission concepts.
TerraSpark will demonstrate radio frequency-based wireless power transmission in space by sending power from a shoebox-sized transmitter to a laptop-sized receiver across the host spacecraft. If the power transmission works, a bank of white LEDs will light up and this will be captured by an onboard camera.
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