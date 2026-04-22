Work begins on Zambia’s largest solar-plus-storage project

London-based independent power producer Globeleq has launched construction of Zambia’s largest hybrid renewable energy development, the Leopards Hill Solar and Battery Project.

The project combines a 250 MW solar plant with a 150 MW/600 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) and is located in Kyindu Ranch, Chongwe District, Lusaka province.

By integrating large-scale solar generation with a four-hour battery storage system, the Leopards Hill project is designed to help meet peak electricity demand and improve grid voltage and frequency stability. These capabilities are underpinned by a grid connection agreement signed between Globeleq and national utility ZESCO on the sidelines of the project launch.

According to Globeleq, the Leopards Hill project will not only strengthen Zambia’s energy system but also expand opportunities for private-sector participation in a growing power market. The independent power producer – owned by British International Investment and Norfund – opened its Lusaka office in 2025 and is developing a broader portfolio in the country. This includes a 51% stake in the Lunsemfwa Hydro Power Company, which provides access to the Southern African Power Pool, as well as the 56 MW Kafue Solar project, which is nearing financial close under the GET FiT Zambia program.

Located approximately 25 km southeast of Lusaka, the project is being developed in partnership with Leopard Investment Company, a Zambian agricultural business that owns the Leopards Hill substation. The project is expected to create around 200 to 250 jobs during peak construction, with additional long-term roles once operational. Financial close is targeted for the end of 2026.

“As Zambians, we are proud to play a role in bringing a world-class renewable energy project to our country. Having farmed this land for generations, we are now privileged to harvest the power of the sun, contributing to clean energy and supporting Zambia’s economic growth,” said Carl Irwin, chairman of Leopard Investment Company.

Zambia’s first notable solar-plus-storage project is the Choma Solar Project, which features a 60 MW photovoltaic plant paired with a 20 MWh lithium-ion BESS in Southern Province. It is being developed through a joint venture between GEI Power and YEO Technology, with ZESCO acting as the off-taker under a long-term power purchase agreement. Other developments include a hybrid microgrid at the Ruida Mine, comprising a 13 MW solar system with a 39 MWh battery storage system, supported by a diesel generator for backup.

The Africa Solar Industry Association (AFSIA) has identified 912.4 MW of operational solar in Zambia across 142 projects, according to its project database.

Last May, ZESCO completed the 100 MW Chisamba solar farm in southern Zambia, the country's largest operational project to date. At the time, the company said it plans to add a second 100 MW at the site. Work is also underway on a separate 100 MW solar project towards the east of the country.