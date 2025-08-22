Zambia begins building 100 MW solar project

Zambia has broken ground on the 100 MW Chipata West solar project, which will supply power to rural communities.

Zambian national power utility ZESCO is working with the private sector, including China Machinery Engineering Corp., to help implement the Chipata West project. A statement posted on the utility's website says the project is expected to be delivered in 12 months.

It follows the commissioning of the 100 MW Chisama solar farm in May, Zambia’s largest solar project to date.

The country is currently working toward deploying 1 GW of utility-scale solar, with over ten projects currently under development, according to the country’s Ministry of Energy.

In July, UK energy trader BB Energy began operating the 25 MW Mailo solar plant, a merchant solar project that became the first such facility to join the South African Power Pool market.

Zambia’s cumulative solar capacity reached 196 MW by the end of 2024, up from 134 MW at the end of 2023, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).