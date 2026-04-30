Solar Fab-Tech USA 2026 – production and technology at the heart of US solar

The inaugural Solar Fab-Tech USA event takes place in Austin, Texas on 15-16 September 2026, with conference topics chosen specifically to allow the PV industry to understand exactly what is being produced today at solar manufacturing sites across the United States and which technologies are being deployed.

This article explains why production volumes, technology choice and operating metrics have now become the key issues to track for U.S. solar manufacturing, after years of capacity announcements by dozens of solar companies worldwide, all keen to be part of the domestic U.S. solar manufacturing community.

A discussion of the key themes of Solar Fab-Tech USA 2026 is outlined below, looking at some of the companies emerging as frontrunners in the United States, as capacity is added upstream at the ingot / wafer and cell stages.

The article also takes a close look at technology trends, with new data for cell production and capital expenditure (capex), spread across the various technologies currently being operated or under construction in cell factories across the United States.