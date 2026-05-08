Spain accelerates rollout of energy communities

From pv magazine Spain

Spain’s Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO) has advanced the rollout of its energy community support programme, launching new funding calls that provides incentives for pilot and early-stage energy community projects.

A total of 20 new self-consumption and participatory energy community projects have been incorporated in the latest resolution. With this addition, Spain now has 262 energy communities in operation nationwide. These initiatives are supported by €108.4 million ($127.5) from the EU’s NextGenerationEU-backed Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan (PRTR).

In parallel, MITECO has launched a public consultation ahead of a second call for the Offices for Energy Community Transformation (OTC) programme. These offices are designed to provide technical support and guidance to help develop new energy communities across Spain.

The OTC network has already supported the creation of 74 advisory offices across Spain, with nationwide geographic coverage. The first phase of the programme mobilised €18.4 million, while the new call has a budget of €10 million, financed through an extraordinary credit line approved on 7 March 2026 and set to be implemented by 20 March.

Across Spain, the development of energy communities is unevenly distributed, with Catalonia clearly in the lead, hosting 72 active projects. It is followed by Castilla y León with 40 initiatives and Andalusia with 34. A second tier of activity includes the Basque Country (18 projects), Aragón, Valencia and Galicia (16 each), Castilla-La Mancha (14), Extremadura (10), Madrid (9), Navarra (5) and Murcia (4). Smaller but still active participation is seen in Asturias, the Canary Islands and Cantabria, each with two projects, while the Balearic Islands and La Rioja each host one.

These 262 active initiatives combine a wide range of clean energy and efficiency measures. The dominant focus is on solar photovoltaic generation, often paired with energy storage systems to improve self-consumption and grid flexibility. A significant share of projects is also dedicated to demand-side management and energy efficiency improvements, accounting for 124 initiatives. In addition, 95 projects include mobility-related components, while 14 focus on renewable heat and other complementary technologies such as aerothermal systems and biomass.

In terms of scale, the portfolio of energy communities represents a combined 175.3 MW of photovoltaic capacity and an additional 4.9 MW of other electric capacity, with an estimated annual energy output and use of around 85.5 GWh. Beyond generation, the projects are also supporting electrification of transport, including 420 EV charging points, 34 smart charging systems, and the deployment of 45 electric vehicles.

Energy communities are largely driven by cooperatives, municipalities, and citizen-led organisations, with a strong emphasis on social participation rather than purely commercial development. In total, around 111,166 individuals and members are involved in beneficiary entities.